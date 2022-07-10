NextDAO (NAX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $311,201.00

NextDAO (NAX) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 10th. NextDAO has a market capitalization of $655,270.86 and approximately $311,201.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NextDAO coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, NextDAO has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00131899 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004772 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004775 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004781 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,943.30 or 0.99988050 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001558 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002187 BTC.

NextDAO Coin Profile

NextDAO (NAX) is a coin. It launched on September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,384,293,874 coins and its circulating supply is 2,344,061,765 coins. The official website for NextDAO is nextdao.io/en . The official message board for NextDAO is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax . NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

NextDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NextDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NextDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

