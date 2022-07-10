NFT One Day Trading Volume Hits $3,328.00 (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. NFT has a market cap of $581,480.41 and $3,328.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0158 or 0.00000077 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, NFT has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004850 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,604.33 or 0.99982589 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00009455 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004851 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002702 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 17th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 coins. NFT’s official Twitter account is @NFT_Protocol . NFT’s official website is www.blockparty.co . NFT’s official message board is medium.com/@goblockparty

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

Buying and Selling NFT

