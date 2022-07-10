NFTify (N1) Price Up 8.7% Over Last Week

NFTify (N1) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. Over the last week, NFTify has traded up 8.7% against the US dollar. One NFTify coin can now be bought for about $0.0083 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges. NFTify has a market capitalization of $169,588.07 and approximately $2.00 worth of NFTify was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00132281 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004794 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00015424 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000324 BTC.

About NFTify

NFTify’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,362,031 coins.

NFTify Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTify directly using U.S. dollars.

