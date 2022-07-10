Ninety One North America Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Ninety One North America Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,168 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $14,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.7% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 184,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth $405,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded down $0.81 on Friday, reaching $95.87. 1,260,187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,988,917. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.00. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.05 and a 52 week high of $139.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 44.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.11%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ICE. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.36.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total transaction of $8,275,970.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,277,280 shares in the company, valued at $126,412,401.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $56,935.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,962.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,296 shares of company stock worth $9,951,320 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

