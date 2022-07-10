Ninety One North America Inc. Buys 5,592 Shares of Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR)

Ninety One North America Inc. increased its stake in shares of Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 987,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,592 shares during the quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Burford Capital worth $9,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BUR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Burford Capital by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Burford Capital by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Burford Capital during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Springhouse Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Burford Capital by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Springhouse Capital Management LP now owns 153,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Burford Capital by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 167,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 87,029 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on BUR. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Burford Capital in a report on Friday, June 10th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Burford Capital in a report on Friday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Shares of BUR stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $9.98. The stock had a trading volume of 179,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,781. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.79 and a 200 day moving average of $9.24. Burford Capital Limited has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $12.45.

Burford Capital Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides legal finance products and services. The company offers asset management services, including core legal finance, complex strategies, and post-settlement finance. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

