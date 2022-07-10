Ninety One North America Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Ninety One North America Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. owned 0.08% of Eastman Chemical worth $11,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,053,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,215,615,000 after acquiring an additional 394,406 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,507,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $180,487,000 after purchasing an additional 272,326 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,021,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,503,000 after purchasing an additional 22,189 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 783,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,755,000 after purchasing an additional 16,513 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 216.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 773,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,458,000 after purchasing an additional 528,864 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

EMN stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.19. 748,045 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,281,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.46. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $84.95 and a 52-week high of $129.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.90.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 49.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EMN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Eastman Chemical from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective (down from $130.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.64.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.