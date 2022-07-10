Ninety One North America Inc. Grows Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Ninety One North America Inc. increased its position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 605,219 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,398 shares during the period. NetEase accounts for 2.0% of Ninety One North America Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Ninety One North America Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of NetEase worth $54,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 258,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,289,000 after buying an additional 6,264 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,752,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,387,000 after acquiring an additional 5,201 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NetEase in the 4th quarter worth about $970,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 55,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,697,000 after acquiring an additional 18,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 54,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,924,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NTES shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NetEase from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NetEase in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Macquarie started coverage on shares of NetEase in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of NetEase from $126.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.50.

Shares of NTES stock traded up $2.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,754,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,206,620. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.29. NetEase, Inc. has a one year low of $68.62 and a one year high of $118.19. The firm has a market cap of $59.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.30.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology company reported $7.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $6.73. NetEase had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The firm had revenue of $23.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a $0.322 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.57%.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

