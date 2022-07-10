Ninety One North America Inc. Grows Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Ninety One North America Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,931 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the quarter. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $7,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADBE. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $591.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Adobe from $645.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Adobe from $530.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.31.

Adobe stock traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $389.44. 1,611,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,268,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $338.00 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $394.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $447.25. The company has a market cap of $182.26 billion, a PE ratio of 38.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.11.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total transaction of $1,111,587.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,450,995.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,325 shares of company stock worth $3,398,786 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile (Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.