Ninety One North America Inc. Has $3.28 Million Stock Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Ninety One North America Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,021 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the quarter. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $3,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Generac in the first quarter worth $29,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Generac by 38.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Generac by 27.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. grew its position in Generac by 5.2% in the first quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 26,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the first quarter worth about $1,801,000. 88.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Generac from $369.00 to $298.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Generac from $474.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Generac from $556.00 to $485.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Generac in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Generac has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.14.

GNRC traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $230.56. The stock had a trading volume of 845,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,699. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $197.94 and a one year high of $524.31. The company has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $235.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.19. Generac had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.70, for a total value of $1,093,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 625,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,900,732.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

