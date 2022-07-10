Ninety One North America Inc. Purchases 15,560 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Ninety One North America Inc. grew its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 495,399 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,560 shares during the period. VeriSign makes up approximately 4.0% of Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Ninety One North America Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of VeriSign worth $110,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,102,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,564,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,179 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,496,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,470,687 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $373,289,000 after purchasing an additional 308,504 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,029,345 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,022,728,000 after purchasing an additional 164,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,990,000. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.74, for a total value of $132,861.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,011,870.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.02, for a total value of $645,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 719,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,796,123.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,613 shares of company stock worth $1,419,832 over the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VeriSign stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $178.63. 516,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 674,742. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $169.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.20. The company has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.99. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.25 and a fifty-two week high of $257.03.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.04. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 46.72% and a net margin of 58.63%. The company had revenue of $346.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. VeriSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on VeriSign in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

