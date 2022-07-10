Ninety One North America Inc. Reduces Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Ninety One North America Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 38.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,923 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 15,891 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $5,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Well Done LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total transaction of $104,739.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,064,277.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,327,429.16. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at $2,366,160.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,772 shares of company stock worth $9,131,037. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

META stock traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $170.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,249,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,521,132. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.68. The stock has a market cap of $462.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.40. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.25 and a 52 week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on META. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.98.

Meta Platforms Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.