Ninety One North America Inc. Takes Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Ninety One North America Inc. acquired a new stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 310,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,660,000. Mosaic comprises about 0.8% of Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Ninety One North America Inc. owned 0.08% of Mosaic at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC increased its position in Mosaic by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 54,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Mosaic by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. increased its position in Mosaic by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 6,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

MOS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays assumed coverage on Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Mosaic from $49.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mosaic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mosaic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.44.

Mosaic stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.22. The stock had a trading volume of 4,172,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,612,699. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $28.26 and a 1 year high of $79.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.44. The stock has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.65.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 23.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 13.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.50%.

In other Mosaic news, VP Walter F. Precourt III sold 9,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $752,466.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,850,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory L. Ebel bought 15,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.49 per share, for a total transaction of $990,444.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,083,517.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,039 shares of company stock worth $6,499,395. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

