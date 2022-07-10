NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Acquired by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NRG. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 150.9% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the third quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 70.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $37.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. NRG Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.70 and a twelve month high of $47.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.97. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.96.

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.30). NRG Energy had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 45.51%. The firm had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. NRG Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.52%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NRG. Bank of America cut NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

