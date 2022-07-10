Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Jeppson Wealth Management LLC

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Nucor by 15.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 43,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,506,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Nucor by 401.8% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,906,000 after acquiring an additional 83,514 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its position in Nucor by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 26,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its position in Nucor by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 26,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on NUE. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group set a $120.00 target price on Nucor in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.73.

NYSE NUE traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,998,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,404,501. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.71 and a fifty-two week high of $187.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.47. The firm has a market cap of $29.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.30.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.35 by $0.32. Nucor had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 29.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.15%.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $5,491,764.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,293,451.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,994 shares in the company, valued at $7,519,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

