Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.82.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Nuvei from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Nuvei from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised their price objective on Nuvei from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Westpark Capital started coverage on Nuvei in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Nuvei from $63.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of NVEI opened at $34.00 on Tuesday. Nuvei has a 12-month low of $31.81 and a 12-month high of $140.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Nuvei ( NASDAQ:NVEI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $214.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nuvei will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Nuvei by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nuvei in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Nuvei by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Nuvei by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuvei in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. 30.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

