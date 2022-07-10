O3Swap (O3) Market Capitalization Achieves $50.68 Million

O3Swap (O3) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 10th. One O3Swap coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.97 or 0.00003152 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, O3Swap has traded flat against the dollar. O3Swap has a total market capitalization of $50.68 million and approximately $7.59 million worth of O3Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.08 or 0.00133566 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004755 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00015682 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000325 BTC.

O3Swap Profile

O3Swap’s total supply is 43,741,143 coins and its circulating supply is 25,737,048 coins. O3Swap’s official Twitter account is @O3_Labs

O3Swap Coin Trading

