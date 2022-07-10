OceanEx Token Trading Up 19.9% This Week (OCE)

OceanEx Token (OCE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. In the last week, OceanEx Token has traded 19.9% higher against the dollar. One OceanEx Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OceanEx Token has a total market cap of $601,435.09 and approximately $2,477.00 worth of OceanEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About OceanEx Token

OceanEx Token’s total supply is 8,811,756,112 coins and its circulating supply is 1,788,038,022 coins. The Reddit community for OceanEx Token is /r/OceanEx . OceanEx Token’s official website is oceanex.pro . OceanEx Token’s official message board is medium.com/@OceanEx . OceanEx Token’s official Twitter account is @OceanexOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by BitOcean Global in 2018, OceanEx is an AI powered digital asset trading platform within the VeChainThor Ecosystem, offering professional services to digital asset investors, traders and liquidity providers. “

OceanEx Token Coin Trading

