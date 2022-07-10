Offerpad Solutions Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NYSE:OPAD)

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Offerpad Solutions in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Knoblauch forecasts that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Offerpad Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Offerpad Solutions’ FY2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported 0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.03 by 0.13. The firm had revenue of 1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 1.14 billion.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Offerpad Solutions from $12.00 to $8.50 and set a “mkt outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Offerpad Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Offerpad Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Offerpad Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 9.25.

Shares of OPAD stock opened at 2.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is 4.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 4.56. Offerpad Solutions has a 52-week low of 2.11 and a 52-week high of 20.97.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Offerpad Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Offerpad Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Offerpad Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Offerpad Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Offerpad Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company provides customer-centric experience, which enables them to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services.

