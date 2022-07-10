Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright upgraded Olema Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

OLMA stock opened at $4.83 on Wednesday. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $32.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.60. The company has a market cap of $194.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.68.

Olema Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:OLMA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Olema Pharmaceuticals will post -2.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 200,000 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.03 per share, for a total transaction of $806,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,913,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,772,114.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLMA. Fairmount Funds Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,371,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,552,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,874,000 after purchasing an additional 254,785 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $1,054,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 445,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 228,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $1,783,000.

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

