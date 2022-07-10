Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by Key Financial Inc

Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,378 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 555 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Oracle were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $9,854,000 after buying an additional 22,272 shares during the period. PM CAPITAL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 217,870 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $18,024,000 after buying an additional 21,950 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,992,000. New England Research & Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 6.3% during the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 3,534 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 1.2% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 89,893 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $68,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,153,743.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224 in the last ninety days. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ORCL has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $82.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on Oracle from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price target on Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays set a $82.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.26.

ORCL opened at $71.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.44. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $63.76 and a 12-month high of $106.34. The firm has a market cap of $191.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.17. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

