Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stake Boosted by Jeppson Wealth Management LLC

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,008 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Oracle from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $110.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Barclays set a $82.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $82.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.26.

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.87. 4,923,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,365,688. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.76 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.44.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.17. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,153,743.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

