O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Purchased by Ninety One North America Inc.

Ninety One North America Inc. raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $5,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 82.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ORLY stock traded down $3.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $657.88. 480,153 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 547,607. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $562.90 and a 1-year high of $748.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $621.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $659.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.43 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 2,699.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.06 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $700.00 to $740.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $837.00 to $788.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $721.04.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves acquired 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $572.77 per share, for a total transaction of $100,234.75. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 721 shares in the company, valued at $412,967.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher acquired 835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $600.00 per share, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

