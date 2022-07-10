OST Hits Market Capitalization of $392,036.19 (OST)

OST (OST) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. OST has a market cap of $392,036.19 and $47,778.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OST coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, OST has traded 25.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004834 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,727.09 or 0.99966434 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00009398 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004821 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002698 BTC.

OST Profile

OST is a coin. Its launch date was November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 798,532,509 coins. OST’s official website is ost.com . OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OST’s official message board is medium.com/OSTdotcom

According to CryptoCompare, “Simple Token enables any business to launch a branded cryptocurrency on open Ethereum sidechains. Simple Token, a protocol for consumer app tokenization is bringing crypto to mainstream apps, enabling them to launch branded crypto tokens without the ICO drama. “

OST Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OST using one of the exchanges listed above.

