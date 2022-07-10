Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) PT Lowered to $28.00 at Bank of America

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Bank of America from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PARA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a sell rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.25.

Paramount Global stock opened at $25.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.18, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.40. Paramount Global has a twelve month low of $23.69 and a twelve month high of $44.23.

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Paramount Global had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

