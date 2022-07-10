Parkgene (GENE) Market Cap Reaches $7.54 Billion

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 10th. During the last week, Parkgene has traded flat against the dollar. One Parkgene coin can currently be purchased for about $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Parkgene has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion and $5,854.00 worth of Parkgene was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Parkgene alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004796 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,810.23 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00009312 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004794 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002740 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002450 BTC.

About Parkgene

Parkgene (GENE) is a coin. Parkgene’s total supply is 928,840,384 coins and its circulating supply is 294,760,863 coins. Parkgene’s official message board is medium.com/@parkgene . The Reddit community for Parkgene is /r/PARKGENE and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Parkgene’s official website is parkgene.io . Parkgene’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PARKGENE is a scalable Ethereum-based platform that enables drivers to book parking directly from individual parking space owners. Parking spot owners will be able to list and sell their spots directly to drivers. The Blockchain and smart contracts are used to make the parking efficient, cheaper and secure, while the GENE token payments resolve regulation compliance issues. GENE is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on PARGENE's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Parkgene

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parkgene directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parkgene should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Parkgene using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Parkgene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Parkgene and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.