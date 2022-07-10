PARSIQ One Day Volume Reaches $2.29 Million (PRQ)

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 9.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 10th. One PARSIQ coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000731 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, PARSIQ has traded 39.2% higher against the dollar. PARSIQ has a market cap of $25.16 million and $2.29 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.63 or 0.00385841 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000188 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000365 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $385.66 or 0.01845619 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004776 BTC.

About PARSIQ

PARSIQ is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 164,750,032 coins. The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

