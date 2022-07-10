Patron Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Patron Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 994 shares during the quarter. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,776,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $815,524,000 after acquiring an additional 899,103 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,990,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2,563.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 806,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,205,000 after acquiring an additional 776,288 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,803,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $442,028,000 after buying an additional 775,502 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 185.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,084,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,458,000 after buying an additional 705,043 shares during the period. 99.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 6,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $204,215.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 102,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,331,845.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 18,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $596,301.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,066,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IPG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Argus raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $28.18 on Friday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $39.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.81.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 45.31%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile (Get Rating)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.