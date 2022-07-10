Patron Partners LLC Has $1.56 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Patron Partners LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Patron Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VV. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $177.95 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $166.09 and a 1 year high of $222.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $180.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.86.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

