Patron Partners LLC Has $410,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Patron Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 96.0% during the first quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VB opened at $181.53 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.62 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $185.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.11.

