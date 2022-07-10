Patron Partners LLC Has $790,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Patron Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 120.7% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 9,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,536,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 171.5% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter.

KRE stock opened at $59.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.48. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.58 and a fifty-two week high of $78.81.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

