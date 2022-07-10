Patron Partners LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Patron Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 81.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,279 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises 0.8% of Patron Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,565.9% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000.

Shares of VTEB opened at $50.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.78. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.07 and a 12-month high of $55.67.

