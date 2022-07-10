Patron Partners LLC Purchases 1,144 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Patron Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,549 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,004,947 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,958,989,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198,673 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 156,125,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,857,828,000 after acquiring an additional 12,642,202 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 84,666,165 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,261,248,000 after acquiring an additional 958,091 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,539,982 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,992,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575,372 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $2,507,025,000. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $67.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.22.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $39.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $181.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $37.56 and a 52-week high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.84%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

