Patron Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 2,676 SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Patron Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000.

NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $119.54 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.22 and a fifty-two week high of $133.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.42.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

