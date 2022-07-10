Patron Partners LLC Sells 25 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Patron Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 846 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 46 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Searle & CO. grew its holdings in Tesla by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 990 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Tesla by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 2,404 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 323 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 215 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA opened at $752.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $729.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $878.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $779.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.11. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $620.57 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company’s revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,260.00 to $1,035.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $960.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $883.65.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $1,823,070.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,823,980.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total value of $310,349,698.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,193,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,037,539,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 415,369 shares of company stock valued at $366,718,672 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

