Patron Partners LLC Sells 3,284 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Patron Partners LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,284 shares during the quarter. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. CX Institutional increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 46,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7,348.4% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 196,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,382,000 after acquiring an additional 193,558 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WC Walker & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 11,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $101.23 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $98.86 and a 1 year high of $116.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.60.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

