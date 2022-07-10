Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Price Target Raised to $21.00

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PTEN. Susquehanna raised their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.75 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $13.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.13.

PTEN stock opened at $14.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.54 and a 200-day moving average of $14.40. Patterson-UTI Energy has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $20.53.

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $509.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.08 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 35.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 111.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is currently -5.71%.

In other news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $1,437,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,201,374 shares in the company, valued at $31,633,744.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Charles Andrew Smith sold 37,119 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $629,167.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 287,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,870,853.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 497,665 shares of company stock valued at $8,491,482 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 325,266 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after buying an additional 8,989 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 152,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 14,415 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 104,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,029,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,145,000 after purchasing an additional 405,855 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

