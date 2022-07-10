Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) PT Lowered to $125.00 at Citigroup

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Paychex from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $129.23.

PAYX opened at $116.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $42.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Paychex has a 12 month low of $106.55 and a 12 month high of $141.92.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 30.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Paychex will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 82.29%.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $474,214.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,860,583.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 1,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $144,552.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,122 shares in the company, valued at $6,022,682.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,614 shares of company stock worth $646,516. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

