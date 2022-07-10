Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) PT Lowered to $125.00 at Citigroup

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Paychex from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $129.23.
PAYX opened at $116.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $42.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Paychex has a 12 month low of $106.55 and a 12 month high of $141.92.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 82.29%.
In other news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $474,214.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,860,583.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 1,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $144,552.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,122 shares in the company, valued at $6,022,682.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,614 shares of company stock worth $646,516. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.
About Paychex (Get Rating)
Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Paychex (PAYX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
- Altria Group (NYSE MO): A Contentious High-Yield Dividend Stock
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.