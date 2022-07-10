Pendle (PENDLE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $351,829.00

Pendle (PENDLE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 10th. One Pendle coin can now be purchased for about $0.0459 or 0.00000216 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Pendle has traded 10% higher against the dollar. Pendle has a total market cap of $7.25 million and $351,829.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00131781 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004708 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00015702 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000322 BTC.

About Pendle

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 158,173,093 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Buying and Selling Pendle

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pendle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pendle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

