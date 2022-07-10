Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Given a €220.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €220.00 ($229.17) target price on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €250.00 ($260.42) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €207.00 ($215.63) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group set a €196.00 ($204.17) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €235.00 ($244.79) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays set a €260.00 ($270.83) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Pernod Ricard stock opened at €177.85 ($185.26) on Wednesday. Pernod Ricard has a 1-year low of €107.25 ($111.72) and a 1-year high of €136.25 ($141.93). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €179.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of €190.03.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

