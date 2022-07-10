Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $222.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PDRDY. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Pernod Ricard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Pernod Ricard from €157.00 ($163.54) to €169.00 ($176.04) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Pernod Ricard from €215.00 ($223.96) to €217.00 ($226.04) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Pernod Ricard from €234.00 ($243.75) to €242.00 ($252.08) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Pernod Ricard from €255.00 ($265.63) to €260.00 ($270.83) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Pernod Ricard stock opened at $47.12 on Tuesday. Pernod Ricard has a 12-month low of $34.68 and a 12-month high of $47.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.12.

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa.

