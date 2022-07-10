Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Phoenix New Media from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:FENG opened at $4.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.87 and a 200 day moving average of $4.07. The company has a market cap of $59.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.42. Phoenix New Media has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $10.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Phoenix New Media ( NYSE:FENG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The information services provider reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative return on equity of 17.94% and a negative net margin of 26.17%. The firm had revenue of $27.67 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Phoenix New Media stock. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 28,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. 10.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

