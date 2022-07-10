Piper Sandler Lowers CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) to Neutral

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $1.50 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $10.00.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on CytomX Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered CytomX Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.89.

Get CytomX Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of CTMX stock opened at $1.30 on Thursday. CytomX Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.19 and a 12-month high of $7.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.61.

CytomX Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CTMX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $17.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.81 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 91.89% and a negative net margin of 129.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 19.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 758,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 121,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP raised its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 31.4% during the first quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 190,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 45,600 shares in the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CytomX Therapeutics (Get Rating)

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.