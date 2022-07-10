Piper Sandler Trims PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Target Price to $93.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $140.00 to $93.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on PayPal from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on PayPal from $180.00 to $118.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on PayPal from $152.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $152.44.

Get PayPal alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $73.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.97 and a 200-day moving average of $112.35. The company has a market capitalization of $85.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PayPal will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,873,879,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of PayPal by 410.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,060,926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $816,596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,678,823 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 72.8% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,911,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,493,236,000 after acquiring an additional 5,438,958 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of PayPal by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,051,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,334,845,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 122.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $720,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424,122 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PayPal (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.