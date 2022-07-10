Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Bought by Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,448 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,032,562 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,355,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483,643 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,328,597 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $376,266,000 after buying an additional 266,761 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter worth about $208,732,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,816,478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $192,165,000 after buying an additional 165,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 612.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,728,312 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $105,250,000 after buying an additional 3,204,906 shares in the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLUG opened at $19.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.03. Plug Power Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $46.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 11.44 and a quick ratio of 10.51.

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $140.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.99 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 11.78% and a negative net margin of 97.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLUG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Plug Power from $49.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Plug Power from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.81.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the mobility, material handling, and stationary power markets in North America and internationally. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

