PolkaFoundry (PKF) 24 Hour Volume Hits $274,569.00

PolkaFoundry (PKF) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. One PolkaFoundry coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000589 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, PolkaFoundry has traded up 14.1% against the US dollar. PolkaFoundry has a total market cap of $5.14 million and approximately $274,569.00 worth of PolkaFoundry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004792 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,893.96 or 0.99990286 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00009275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004787 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002713 BTC.

PolkaFoundry (CRYPTO:PKF) is a coin. PolkaFoundry’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,801,078 coins. PolkaFoundry’s official Twitter account is @polkafoundry

According to CryptoCompare, “PolkaFoundry is a one-stop dApp factory providing interoperability with DeFi and Web 3.0 ecosystems by leveraging the Polkadot multi-chain blockchain. It’s optimized to tackle various real-world problems, especially those related to dapp UX, to the highest standard of practice and efficiency demanded from the non-stop technological industry nowadays. The platform consists of a public blockchain (the PolkaFoundry blockchain) plus several dapp developer support services, including identity service (PolkaID), document storage service (DocuGuard), and Oracle service (Decentralized Gate). “

