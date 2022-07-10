Pro Medicus (OTCMKTS:PMCUF) Lifted to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pro Medicus (OTCMKTS:PMCUF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS PMCUF opened at $29.10 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.01. Pro Medicus has a 52 week low of $26.26 and a 52 week high of $48.81.

Pro Medicus Company Profile

Pro Medicus Limited develops and supplies healthcare imaging software and services to hospitals, diagnostic imaging groups, and other related health entities in Australia, North America, and Europe. It provides Radiology Information Systems (RIS) proprietary medical software for practice management. The company also offers Healthcare imaging software that provides radiologists and clinicians with visualization capability for viewing 2-D, 3-D, and 4-D medical images, as well as picture archive and communication system (PACS)/digital imaging software; Promedicus.net., an e-health platform; and integration products.

