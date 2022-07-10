Pro Medicus (OTCMKTS:PMCUF) Lifted to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pro Medicus (OTCMKTS:PMCUF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS PMCUF opened at $29.10 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.01. Pro Medicus has a 52 week low of $26.26 and a 52 week high of $48.81.
Pro Medicus Company Profile (Get Rating)
