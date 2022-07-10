Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) Lowered by Raymond James

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SNC-Lavalin Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 5th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.33. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for SNC-Lavalin Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.89 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for SNC-Lavalin Group’s FY2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Get SNC-Lavalin Group alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ATB Capital cut their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$44.00 to C$37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. CIBC cut their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$41.00 to C$37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SNC-Lavalin Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$40.29.

Shares of TSE:SNC opened at C$23.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.20. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 12-month low of C$21.27 and a 12-month high of C$38.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$24.23 and its 200 day moving average is C$27.66.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.81 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. SNC-Lavalin Group’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

About SNC-Lavalin Group (Get Rating)

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.