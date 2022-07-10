Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Price Hits $0.17 on Major Exchanges

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 10th. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000799 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market cap of $12.86 million and $26,469.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded up 1.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Quantum Resistant Ledger alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,060.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,174.15 or 0.05575180 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000321 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00027007 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.80 or 0.00255443 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $122.90 or 0.00583581 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00072686 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $108.18 or 0.00513672 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Profile

QRL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 76,397,265 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org . The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.