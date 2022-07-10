Raymond James Cuts First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Price Target to $25.00

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on First United in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company.

NASDAQ FUNC opened at $17.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.45 million, a P/E ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.80. First United has a fifty-two week low of $16.26 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

First United ( NASDAQ:FUNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $17.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 million. First United had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 28.29%. As a group, analysts forecast that First United will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 15th. First United’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.07%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of First United by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 311,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC grew its position in shares of First United by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 243,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of First United by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 8,224 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of First United by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 6,112 shares during the period. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new stake in First United in the 1st quarter worth about $617,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.06% of the company’s stock.

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities.

