Raymond James Cuts United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Price Target to $39.00

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered United Bankshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $35.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. United Bankshares has a 1 year low of $31.74 and a 1 year high of $39.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.09.

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 33.45%. The business had revenue of $237.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. United Bankshares’s quarterly revenue was up 1483.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Bankshares will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.38%.

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Sr Adams, Sr. bought 7,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.60 per share, for a total transaction of $261,273.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 20,557 shares in the company, valued at $690,715.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,874,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,348,000 after purchasing an additional 495,652 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 24.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,156,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782,694 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,508,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,184,000 after purchasing an additional 624,816 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,423,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,046,000 after purchasing an additional 73,888 shares during the period. Finally, River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $2,569,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

